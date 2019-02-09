McKinleyville Matters: Sundbergs to receive Azalea Award

Approximately 125 individuals gathered in the Sunset Restaurant at Cher-ae Heights Casino on Jan. 24 for the first McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce Mixer of 2019.

Attendees mixed, mingled and congratulated the businesses and organizations nominated for the Member’s Choice Awards. The ballot is out now. Each chamber member is allowed one vote. If you have not received your ballot, contact the chamber. Two of the categories are extremely close and one category is in a three-way tie. Every vote counts and will make a difference. Winners will be announced at the Annual Awards Dinner on March 22.

A special award that is handed out every year is the Azalea Award, chosen by the previous winners. This award is to honor outstanding citizens who have a tremendous impact in our community and our chamber. The recipients this year are Ryan and Kim Sundberg, with their daughter, Sofie. They will be recognized at the annual dinner and will serve as our grand marshals for the Pony Express Parade on June 1.

McK Alliance for Racial Equity scores $40K grant

The McKinleyville Alliance for Racial Equity (MARE) Leadership Initiative Program has received a $40,000 grant from the Humboldt Area Foundation’s Social Justice Donor Circle.

The McKinleyville Alliance for Racial Equity Leadership Initiative will use its grant to develop a leadership cohort to promote racial equity in McKinleyville’s schools and the community, according to a press release from the foundation.

The Social Justice Donor Circle began in the spring of 2017 at the initiative of a donor at the foundation.

The donor wanted to pull together locals who would commit to building a donor community and pool funds for collective grant making in the region. The Circle, supported by HAF, consists of 17 anonymous donors.

Family Skate Night

Family Skate Night takes places Saturday, Feb.9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the McKinleyville Activity Center, 1705 Gwin Rd. in McKinleyville. The event is free thanks to business sponsors.

This Saturday’s theme is “crazy hair,” so go nuts with your ’doo. There are roller skates available or you can bring your own, which will be inspected to make sure they don’t have a Mad Max: Fury Road quality that could damage the floor. Family Skate Night features a snack bar, with drinks, chips and other goodies such as pizza and hot dogs.

At the brewery

The Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave. in McKinleyville, will host a fundraiser for the McKinleyville Middle School Class of 2019 today, Feb. 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available from students and at the door. There is a limited supply of tickets. The event features pulled pork sandwiches, a silent auction and a Dutch raffle. Proceeds will benefit the school’s graduating class of 2019.

Also at the brewery:

• Trivia Night is Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. First prize is $50 in Brewery Bucks.

• Karaoke with DJ Marv takes place every Monday at 9 p.m.

• Good Company performs Celtic music at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Pruning roses

Do you grow roses? Now is the time to prune, so come learn how on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. at McKinleyville Ace Hardware, 2725 Central Ave. in McKinleyville. The Humboldt Rose Society (HRS) is providing a free rose pruning demonstration. The Humboldt Rose Society’s rosarians, master rose growers, will explain and show how to correctly prune roses.















