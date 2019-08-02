McKinleyville Matters: Student makes honor roll; Lions donate flag

Noah Pease of McKinleyville made the honor roll at the University of Wyoming. The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

New flag

The McKinleyville Lions Club proudly sponsors McKinleyville Boy Scout Troop 99. Recently the club provided the Boy Scout Troop with a new troop flag.

The Lions Club supports the McKinleyville community in many ways, especially through the Lions Club’s mission of providing services to promote vision health. Free vision screening for all ages will be provided at the Dow’s Prairie Grange on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information contact Pat Thomas, Secretary, McKinleyville Lions Club, at (707) 839-9629.















