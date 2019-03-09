McKinleyville Matters: Seeding, snacking and planning

McKinleyville Parks & Recreation is looking for volunteers to help fill holes and apply grass seed at the Hiller Sports Complex at Hiller Park on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Hot dogs, snacks and beverages will be provided.

Call (707) 839-9003 or email Lesley Frisbee at [email protected] to RSVP. All ages are welcome.

Family Skate Night

Family Skate Night takes places Saturday, March 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the McKinleyville Activity Center, 1705 Gwin Rd. in McKinleyville. The event is free thanks to business sponsors.

There are roller skates available or you can bring your own, which will be inspected to make sure they don’t have a Mad Max: Fury Road quality that could damage the floor.

Family Skate Night features a snack bar, with drinks, chips and other goodies such as pizza and hot dogs.

At the brewery

The Stallions, a Ween cover band, will perform Friday, March 8 from 9 to 11 p.m. at the Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave. in McKinleyville. Also at the brewery:

• Trivia Night is Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m. First prize is $50 in brewery bucks.

• Karaoke with DJ Marv is Monday, March 11 at 9 p.m.

McKMAC meeting

There will be a special meeting of the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee (McKMAC) on Wednesday, March 13 starting at 6 p.m. at the Azalea Hall, 1630 Pickett Rd. to discuss and provide input about zoning changes.

The draft zoning ordinance amendments and supporting background materials are available on the County’s website at humboldtgov.org/2429/Implementation.

All members of the public are encouraged to attend the workshop.

For more information regarding the workshop or the proposed changes to the Humboldt County zoning regulations, contact Michael Richardson at Humboldt County Planning at (707) 268-3723 or [email protected].















