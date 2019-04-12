McKinleyville Matters: Pop Up Museum opens in McK

Something unique is happening north of the Mad River… the McKinleyville Community Pop Up Museum!

A temporary (pop up) museum is being created during the weeks prior to Pony Express Days to showcase McKinleyville’s diverse community and history.

Local native people, old time families and newcomers will be sharing their photos, history, stories, art, and memorabilia… memories from the heart of McKinleyville.

You are invited to stop by the McKinleyville Community Pop Up Museum, located in the McKinleyville Shopping Center next to the McKinleyville Barber Shop.

Have a look around and see how you can be a part of the event.

You can help with this community created project:

• Share what you know about the early settlements in the area, your family history, agriculture and commerce in McKinleyville with photos, stories, memorabilia, art or whatever you would like to share with the community:

• Volunteer your time helping set up exhibits and displays. Offering community demonstrations and talks or share a unique skill on weekends is always a great way to get acquainted.

And, we will always welcome support for the museum in the form of raffle items, monetary contributions, in-kind donations.

Our fiscal partner is the McKinleyville Senior Center and all contributions are tax deductible.

Our open hours are limited but will expand as more volunteers are available. Please call (707) 382-7725 or stop by the museum.

Our current open hours until June 30 are Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Look for us on Facebook.

– Submitted by Patti Stammer

Public Safety Sunday

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce present Public Safety Sunday, a chance for community members to get to know their local public safety agencies, view safety demonstrations and equipment, and learn more about how you can also play a big role in making the community safe.

Public Safety Sunday takes place on April 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Pierson Park, 1608 Pickett Rd. in McKinleyville.

The event will include displays and emergency equipment from over 20 agencies and businesses, with special events such as the California Highway Patrol and Coast Guard helicopter landings, and other safety demonstrations happening throughout the afternoon.

Come see inside a Mobile Command Van, learn about rope rescue, meet K9 deputies, see inside emergency vehicles and more.

This event is family-friendly, with activities for kids and adults alike to enjoy. While pets are part of the family, they are not allowed at this event. Please leave your pets at home.

A special thank you to the following participating agencies and sponsors: Advanced Security, American Red Cross, Arcata Fire District, Arcata Police Department, Bureau of Land Management, Blue Lake Fire Department, Brant Electric, CalFire, California Conservation Corps, California Highway Patrol, California State Parks, California Department of Fish & Wildlife, Cloney’s Pharmacy, Fieldbrook Fire Department, Humboldt County Citizen’s Emergency Response Team, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Control, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, Humboldt County Neighborhood/Business Watch, McKinleyville Ace, McKinleyville Safeway and the U.S. Coast Guard.















