McKinleyville Matters: Museum open house in McK

The McKinleyville Senior Center at 1620 Pickett Rd. in McKinleyville is holding a “giant yard sale” this weekend. The event takes place on Satuday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale is a benefit for the many programs offered by the senior center.

Last summer concert

The Undercovers will perform Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pierson Park in McKinleyville. Along with a free concert, there will be lawn games. Bring a picnic or feast from the local food trucks. The event is organized by the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce. This is the last concert of this summer’s series.

Museum Open House

The McKinleyville Community Pop-up Museum will be hosting an Open House on Friday, Aug. 16 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to unveil the new Northcoast Railroad Exhibit. This exhibit features local train memorabilia, some never seen before, from McKinleyville’s own Josh Buck.

The Open House event will also include the vibrant work of guest artists’ and a silent auction of vintage household items to benefit the McKinleyville Senior Center. Plus, there will be kid’s activities, snacks, community conversations and more! This is a free, family-friendly event. The museum is located next to the totem pole in the McKinleyville Shopping Center.

The Northcoast Railroad Exhibit by Josh Buck includes photographs, relics and stories of the past from many of our local railroads including: the Northwestern Pacific Railroad; the Arcata & Mad River Railroad; the Pacific Lumber Company Railroad; the Hammond Lumber Company Railroad, and McKinleyville’s narrow-gauge Humboldt Northern Railroad operated by Henry Sorensen on 40-acres in his backyard.

Buck, a substitute teacher and historian, has lived in McKinleyville since he was three years old. Having been a history major at Humboldt State University, Josh has dedicated much of his time to preserving the history of the Northwestern Pacific Railroad and the predecessor railroads of Humboldt County.

Pancake Breakfast

The monthly Dow’s Prairie Grange flea market and pancake breakfast is on Saturday, Aug. 17. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The special this month will be blueberry pancakes. Large breakfasts are $5 and the small size is $3. First responders eat free.

The McKinleyville Lions Club will be doing free vision screenings during the flea market which is open until 3 p.m. This screening is for adults as well as children. This is a great step as a back-to-school activity.

Grange members are still collecting donations of canned fruit, soup, and vegetables for Crisis Food Baskets and would like to encourage our wonderful patrons to bring a can to breakfast! Vendors interested in renting a table can call Kathy Moley at (707) 498-0801. The Dow’s Prairie Grange is located at 3995 Dow’s Prairie Rd. in McKinleyville.

At the brewery

Trivia Night takes place Sunday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave. in McKinleyville. Also at the brewery:

• Karaoke with DJ Marv takes place every Monday night from 7 to 11 p.m.

• The Sunny Brae Jazz Collective, a local group of rotating jazz musicians, performs on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.















