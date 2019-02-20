McKinleyville Matters: Mix it up in McK

McKinleyville Ace Home & Garden Center, 2725 Central Ave., will hold an emergency preparedness workshop on Saturday, Feb. 23rd from 11 a.m. to noon.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn what it takes to be prepared, before, during and after a disaster strikes. The store has put together a two-person, 72-hour survival bucket that you will be able to purchase to get you started.

The presenters will also be going over what you may want to put in your own individual survival kit. In addition, they will be discussing the importance of preparedness, the simple steps it takes to be prepared, and what to do in an actual disaster.

This is a free event but the store encourages people to sign up at McKinleyville Ace ahead of time to make sure there will be room for everyone in the upstairs classroom.

McK Chamber Mixer

Join the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Feb. 28 for its monthly mixer starting at 5:30 p.m. at Tri Counties Bank, 1640 Central Ave. in McKinleyville. The bank will be providing tasty treats prepared by new chamber member, Citrine Catering. Take this opportunity to mix, mingle and meet your fellow business neighbors.

Bring a dutch auction item for more exposure for your business. And don’t forget to bring $1 for the Buck-A-Minute!

Sips with Soroptimist

Sips with Soroptimist, an afternoon tea honoring women and girls in the McKinlevyille community, will take place on St. Patricks Day, Sunday, March 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd,, McKinleyville. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 from people 18 years of age or younger.

Huskey Burnette performs “dirty rock and roll” from 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave. in McKinleyville.

Also at the brewery

• Trivia Night is Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. First prize is $50 in Brewery Bucks.

• Karoake with DJ Marv takes place every Monday at 9 p.m.

• Three Legged Dog performs bluegrass music from 8 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

• Good Company performs Celtic music at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27.















