McKinleyville Matters: McK quilter enters big show with local scene

American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, has announced that Angie Tustison of McKinleyville has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, Sumeg Village, at AQS QuiltWeek in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

AQS QuiltWeek – Grand Rapids features more than 450 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $54,000 in cash awards. ‘Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 41 states and 14 countries.

The event takes place at the DeVos Place Convention Center Aug. 21 through Aug. 24.

Music at the brewery

No Covers performs jazz today, June 26 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave. in McKinleyville. Also at the brewery:

• Jimi Jeff and Tim Klassen perform covers of Jimi Hendrix, Prince and other funk and R&B songs on Thursday, June 27 from 9 to 11 p.m.

• Anna Hamilton performs blues and rock on Friday, June 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.

• Trivia Night takes placed Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. and includes prizes for first, second and third place.

Music at Pierson Park

Music in the Park continues Thursday, June 27 with Jenni & David and the Sweet Soul Band performing from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pierson Park. There will be lawn games including badminton, croquet and wiffle ball.

The park's bocce ball court will also be open. Bring a picnic or get something to eat from one of the food trucks that will be parked nearby.

















