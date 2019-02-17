McKinleyville Matters: Mack Town honors the flower waterers

Kelly Miller and Christine Willfong were awarded the Community Builder Award Feb.6 by the McKinleyville Community Services District.

The district presents the award to local individuals, businesses and organizations for their volunteer service, sponsorship and promotion of programs and events, outstanding service in the interest of the district and other contributions significant to McKinleyville’s quality of life.

Miller and Willfong both serve on the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and regularly volunteer their time to the community.

For the past two years, Miller and Willfong dedicated their mornings to the watering of the hanging flower pots that line Central Avenue.

“Fully equipped with a golf cart and water tank provided by Miller Farms, it’s clear to see Kelly and Christine’s sense of pride and satisfaction in giving back to our community,: stated Emily Abfalter, MCSD board secretary, at the Feb. 6 meeting. “In addition to watering, Kelly and Christine are generous with their time and involvement throughout the year with McKinleyville events, helping in any way they can to make McKinleyville a great place to live.”

At the brewery

Good Company performs Celtic music at 8 p.m. today, Feb. 13 at the Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave. in McKinleyville.

Also at the brewery:

• Trivia Night is Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. First prize is $50 in Brewery Bucks.

• Karaoke with DJ Marv takes place every Monday at 9 p.m.

• Three Legged Dog performs bluegrass music from 8 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19.















