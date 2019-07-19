McKinleyville Matters: Lots of Grange doings

Music in the Park continues Thursday, July 18 with Taxi performing from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pierson Park.

There will be lawn games including badminton, croquet and wiffle ball. The park’s bocce ball court will also be open.

Bring a picnic or get something to eat from one of the food trucks that will be parked nearby.

The monthly Dow’s Prairie Grange flea market and pancake breakfast is on Saturday, July 20. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The special this month will be French toast. Large breakfasts are $5 and the small size is $3.

First responders eat free. The flea market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offers a variety of local crafts as well as bargains on household goods.

Grange members are collecting donations of canned fruit, soup, and vegetables for crisis food baskets and would like to encourage our wonderful patrons to bring a can to breakfast! Vendors interested in renting a table can call Kathy Moley at (707) 498-0801.

A free community Game Night offering Dungeons & Dragons, Magic and a variety of board games will be hosted on Saturday, July 27 from 5 to 10 p.m. Meal deal specials are available for a quick dinner during game play. The Dow’s Prairie Grange is located at 3995 Dow’s Prairie Rd. in McKinleyville.















