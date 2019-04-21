McKinleyville Matters: Days of wine and poetry, plus new pop-up museum in McK Shopping Center

The MackTown Museum is hosting a kid-friendly event on Friday, April 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. to introduce the community to a new Pop-Up Museum in the McKinleyville Shopping Center. There will be free ice cream. Find out how you can be part of the exhibits showcasing history, memorabilia, stories, art and conversations about the past, present and future of our community.

Please call Patti at (707) 382-7725 for more information.

Beer & wine festival

The Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods, with McKinleyville Community Services District, is hosting the 2nd Annual Vines by the Sea Event, a celebration of hops and grapes, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Pierson Park in McKinleyville.

Presale tickets are $35, at the door tickets will be $40. This event directly benefits the Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods McKinleyville Teen Center, and the life changing programs that are offered there for our local youth. Tickets are on sale now at bgcredwoods.org.

Poetry reading

The McKinleyville branch of the Humboldt County Library invites the public to attend a poetry reading by local poet Ryan Van Lenning in honor of National Poetry Month and Earth Day.

On Wednesday, April 24 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Van Lenning will read from his books Re-Membering: Poems of the Earth and Soul and High-Cooing through the Seasons: Haiku from the Forest, plus a selection of new poems from upcoming books.

Van Lenning is this year’s recipient of Toyon Literary Magazine’s Jodi Stutz Poetry Award for And All the Walls between Them, about the political/social/physical/emotional/literary walls that currently haunt our culture.

This event is free to attend. The McKinleyville branch of the Humboldt County Library is located at 1606 Pickett Rd., in McKinleyville. For further information, call (707) 839-4459 or visit humlib.org.















