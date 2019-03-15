McKinleyville Matters: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Mack Town

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the special Green Eggs and Ham at the monthly Dow’s Prairie Grange flea market and pancake breakfast on Saturday, March 16 at 3995 Dow’s Prairie Rd. in McKinleyville. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Large breakfasts are $5 and the small size is $3.

The flea market is open until 3 p.m. Vendors interested in renting a table can call Kathy Moley at (707) 498-0801.

The Grange is also hosting a free family game night on Saturday, March 20 for fun with Dungeons & Dragons and a variety of other card and board games from 5 to 10 p.m. Players can bring their own games and a $5 small meal deal is available for purchase.

At the brewery

• Good Company performs Celtic music Wednesday, March 13 at 8 p.m. at the Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave. in McKinleyville. Also at the brewery:

• Jimmy Jeff & the Gypsy Band perform Thursday, March 14 from 9 to 11 p.m. The band plays covers of Hendrix, Prince and plays funk, blues and R&B.

• The brewery will celebrate its anniversary and St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday, March 17. Good Company performs Celtic music from noon to 1:30 p.m., with DJ music from 2 to 7 p.m. The Brew Your Beard Awards will be held, and there will be face painting and bagpipe music. At 8 p.m., Lester T. Raww’s Graveside Quartet will put the “fun” back in funeral.

• Karaoke with DJ Marv is Monday, March 18 at 9 p.m.

• The Sunny Brae Jazz Collective performs on Tuesday, March 19 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

• Three Legged Dog performs bluegrass music on Wednesday, March 20 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Estate Planning

The McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an informative workshop on estate planning on Thursday, April 11 from 9:30 to 11 a.m .at 1551 Nursery Way in McKinleyville.

This workshop is free for McKinleyville Chamber members and $10 for non-members. Coffee, water and morning pastries will be served. Call the chamber at (707) 839-2449.

Chamber dinner March 22

The McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce Member’s Choice Awards dinner takes place on Friday, March 22 at the Saphire Palace at the Blue Lake Casino in Blue Lake.

The chamber will recognize Ryan and Kim Sundberg as our 2019 Azalea Award recipients and congratulating the Member’s Choice winners! Call (707) 839-2449 to reserve your seats.















