McKinleyville Matters: Artists sought for McKinleyville utility box murals

The McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce is seeking artists to paint utility boxes and help beautify the town.

The chamber plans to have artists paint murals on eight utility boxes on Central Avenue.

“The goal of this project is to use utility boxes as ‘canvases’ for original pieces of art as well as to contribute to the vitality and attractiveness of Central Avenue, while deterring graffiti,” stated an email from the chamber. “Dimensions of the large utility boxes vary. Art should cover all exposed sides. Each box will have a theme related to our Mack Town.”

This program is open to individual artists, a team of artists, or community groups with a designated lead artist who has/have the vision and skills required to complete he project to the highest standards of innovation and technical expertise.Artists’ stipend will be $500

Contact the McKinleyville Chamber at (707) 839-2449 for more information.

Music at Pierson Park

Music in the Park continues Thursday, June 20 with The Gatehouse Well performing from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pierson Park. There will be lawn games including badminton, croquet and wiffle ball. The park’s bocce ball court will also be open. Bring a picnic or get something to eat from one of the food trucks that will be parked nearby.

Music at the brewery

Husky Burnette performs “dirty rock & roll” on Thursday, June 20 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave. in McKinleyville. Also at the brewery:

• Undone, a group of local artists playing good old rock and roll, performs on Saturday, June 22 from 9 p.m. to midnight.

• Trivia Night takes place Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. and includes prizes for first, second and third place.

McK Chamber Mixer

The McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce holds its next mixer on Thursday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the McKinleyville Ace Home & Garden Center, 2725 Central Ave. There will be food and prizes.

McK Rec Committee

The McKinleyville Community Services District Recreation Advisory Committee meets on Thursday, June 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the MCSD Conference Room at 1656 Sutter Rd.

The committee will discuss the Hammond Trail at Hiller Park, the Botanical Garden at Hiller Park, the Community Garden at Pierson Park and the ongoing effort to secure grant funds for park and recreation facilities.















