McKinleyville Lions Club names top cat

LION OF THE YEAR The McKinleyville Lions Club recently awarded its Lion of the Year award to the club’s secretary, Pat Thomas. The Lions Club is hopeful it can resume its pre-pandemic activities to promote vision health, like the free Vision Screenings the Club conducts in area schools; and services to the community like the popular Winter Express for McKinleyville area school children. Interested community members are welcome to join in the planning for these projects, and other McKinlevyville Lions community service projects. Email [email protected]. From left are Cyndi Bainbridge, club treasurer; Mark Nichols, board member; Mark Wainwright, club vice-president; Bob Wainwright, club president; Pat Thomas, club secretary; (obscured) Wendy Woodward, board member; Nancy Henley, membership chair; and Rich Henley, board member. Submitted photo