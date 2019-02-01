McKinleyville house fire causes $189,000 damage

Residential Structure Fire- McKinleyville

McKinleyville, CA – January 31, 2019 – At 11:52 AM Arcata Fire District responded to a residential structure fire at 1745 Heartwood Drive, McKinleyville.

Initial 911 calls from a neighbor reported light smoke from the eaves of the two story house. Units first arriving at scene reported increasing smoke from the eaves, smoke stains on the windows and declared a working offensive fire. In high heat and densely smoky conditions crews used a thermal imaging camera (TIC) to enter the residence and isolate the fire to the kitchen and inside an interior wall spreading to the second floor.

Residents were reported to be away from the home by neighbors.The fire was controlled within fifteen minutes with overhaul and investigation lasting over two hours.

Initial investigation indicates the fire’s area of origin is in the kitchen near the dishwasher. Significant fire damage occurred in the kitchen with heavy heat and smoke throughout the first and second floors.

Arcata Fire District responded three engines, one Battalion Chief, the Fire Chief and the Volunteer Logistics unit for 14 personnel. Other agencies on scene were Humboldt County Sheriff’s office, CalFire and the Humboldt Bay Fire. The Samoa Peninsula Fire District provided district coverage while Arcata units were committed to the fire.

Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $189,000

Arcata Firefighters were able to present a SAVE card to the victims of this fire. SAVE is a program of the California Fire Foundation that provides immediate short-term relief via a $100 gift card to victims of fire or other natural disaster

Arcata Fire District would like to remind everyone that having a working smoke alarm in your home can make the difference when seconds matter.















