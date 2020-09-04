McKinleyville Community Forest in works

Jack Durham

McKINLEYVILLE – McKinleyville may be one step closer to getting its own community forest.

At the Aug. 26 Zoom meeting of the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee, member Patrick Kaspari said that the a grant application has made it through the first round of review by the State of California Natural Resource Agency.

If the grant application makes it through the second round, then the Trust for Public Lands would receive $4 million to purchase 550 acres from Green Diamond.

The Trust for Public Lands would then transfer the property to the McKinleyville Community Services District.

“It’s a little premature for us to do anything now until we get the grant,” Kaspari told the committee.

If the grant application is successful, a planning process will be launched to determine how to manage and improve the forest land.

The MCSD Board of Directors, McKinleyville Recreation Advisory Committee and the McKMAC would all be consulted.

Kaspari, who is the new general manager of the MCSD, said the district would work with Trust for Public Lands to secure funding to develop a forest plan and improve trailheads.















