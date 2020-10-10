McKinleyville CERT’s trailer gets new solar setup

McKinleyville CERT

McKINLEYVILLE – McKinleyville’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) thanks Six Rivers Solar for donating materials –and local installer Wesley Hodges of Abundance Builders – for donating materials and time to equip the team’s equipment trailer with solar power.

The initial installation consists of solar panel, charge controller and large battery, and will keep deployment radios fully charged and ready for use.

This solar system will enable the CERT members to respond more rapidly when called to assist in any future emergency. All of the McKinleyville CERT team members are truly grateful for this contribution to McKinleyville CERT’s readiness.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during a disaster situation.

McKinleyville CERT is part of the larger Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services (OES) CERT team with a focus of supporting McKinleyville and the surrounding area. McKinleyville CERT was founded with Humboldt County OES in the summer of 2019 by local residents Cliff VanCott and Jon Wagner, and has provided over six months (and nearly 300 hours) of volunteer support to the current COVID-19 emergency response managed by Humboldt County.

Support activities have included assisting the county OES with Personal Protective Equipment delivery to hospitals and professional first responders, sorting and distributing food with Food for People, and aiding the Red Cross with establishing an Evacuation Shelter at the Ferndale Fairgrounds in response to the recent wildfires.

The McKinleyville CERT is one of nine CERT teams in Humboldt County and consists of approximately two dozen local residents who have completed the CERT Basic Course.

For more information, email [email protected]. For more about CERT within Humboldt County, including free CERT training courses, email [email protected] or visit humboldtcert.com.















