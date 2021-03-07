McKinleyville BMX track & park poised for approval

GET READY TO RUMBLE! McKinleyville may learn in June whether it will receive Prop. 68 grant funding from the State of California to pay for a variety of park upgrades, including a BMX track near the corner of School Road and Washington Avenue. The undeveloped 3.3-acre property is owned by the McKinleyville Community Services District. Right now, all the BMX tracks in Humboldt County are closed down. The bicycle track would be open for the community to use daily, except when races are being held by USA BMX. Those races would help raise money to maintain the park. The proposal received a warm welcome Feb. 24 by the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee.”I think it’s a nicely put together plan and a nice use of the area,” said McKMAC member Kevin Jenkins. Base graphic from MCSD, enhanced by Union















