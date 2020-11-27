McK Skatepark could become reality in 2021

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – A decades-long effort to build a skate park in McKinleyville may come to fruition next summer.

Members of the Humboldt Skatepark Collective (HSC), in conjunction with the McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD), are hoping to break ground on the skateboard complex at Pierson Park next summer.

The size of the park will depend upon funding. The collective has raised nearly $120,000 for the project. It may also get some donated labor for the project.

The MCSD, meanwhile, has applied for a California Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization grant to pay for the skate park. If the MCSD obtains the grant, it would pay for the entire project, which is estimated at about $800,000. The district won’t know whether the application is successful until next summer.

The collective is currently working on engineering and permitting for the skate park, which would be located at Pierson Park just south of the Sheriff’s Office.

The MCSD approved a right-0f-entry agreement with the collective in 2017. That agreement was set to expire in October, but had a clause allowing the MCSD to extend its pledge to provide property for the park for another six months. At its Nov. 4 meeting, the MCSD Board of Directors unanimously voted in favor of extending the agreement for 12 months.















