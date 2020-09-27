McK school district race’s distance learning dispute

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – Distance learning and whether schools should reopen for in-person instruction is one of the central issues in the race for two open seats on the McKinleyville Union School District Board of Trustees.

Incumbent candidates Nicholas Som and Manuel Fonseca are facing challengers Chelsey Rios and Rachelle Hicks for two seats on the board, which oversees Dow’s Prairie and Morris elementary schools and McKinleyville Middle School.

The candidates discussed the district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a Sept. 11 remote video forum held by the League of Women Voters of Humboldt County.

All the district’s nearly 1,000 students are being taught through remote learning as directed by the MUSD Board of Trustees, which voted unanimously in favor of the plan at its Aug. 12 meeting. Remote learning was favored by the majority of people who spoke during the public comment portion of that meeting and was backed by the McKinleyville Teachers Association.

But during the Sept. 11 candidate forum, Hicks and Rios were critical of the decision and said they want in-person learning to resume.

“I decided to run for school board because I believe our current board has silenced our parents’ and community members’ input,” Hicks said.

“I believe it is imperative that we provide in-person instruction to all students while implementing safe practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among our students and staff,” Hicks said. “I know we can do this safely as school districts around the county have.”

When asked what motivated her to run for the school board, Hicks said that the response to COVID-19 was one of her motivations.

“I feel like there’s a lot of children in McKinleyville who have been left out of the decision making. There’s a lot of kids at home in unsafe environments that have kind of been forgotten about... I feel McKinleyville can do better.”

Fonseca disagreed with Hicks’ assessment. “I would like to clarify the fact that all children are being taken care of in the district to the district’s full capacity,” Fonseca said.

Fonseca also stood by the board’s Aug. 12 decision regarding distance learning.

“I personally made the motion to maintain the school closure during the pandemic and I stand by that decision,” Fonseca said.

“I feel the decision was made based on the best information available to us as a board and I will continue to advocate for that decision so long as the information coming in supports that decision,” Fonseca continued. “Of course, I am open to any new information available to us. I also believe that what the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has to offer is not particularly applicable to us as a small community.”

Som, who serves as the president of the board, said that a decision to resume in-person learning needs to be based on data and input from health officials.

“This is the most hot-button issue that’s come through our district in awhile,” Som said. “It’s very polarizing.”

“We continue to be an environment where our local health officials advise against groups gathering, non-family groups, larger than four to six, from getting together,” Som said.

A statistician, Som said he is accustomed to using and interpreting data, which is what needs to be done when determining when to reopen school. “I think we need to constantly assess the situation,” Som said.

Rios, like Hicks, said that the CDC has put forth guidelines for school reopenings.

“I feel like they have really put forth the steps needed for schools,” Rios said. “Locally, in our community, we have schools that have been showing that it’s safe too,” Rios said. “There has been no large breakout of cases.”

Rios said that the percentage of students who are economically disadvantaged or have a disability are in the high 70s or 80s. “We need to offer these students... the option of face-to-face instruction,” Rios said.

Hicks said that the state had mandated that the district provide distance learning, so that option would remain for students even if the schools reopen.

“I personally feel that McKinleyville can open fully back up and provide distance learning for those students who do not feel safe,” Hicks said.

