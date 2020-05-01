McK Parks and Rec stays busy as revenue shrinks, projects put on hold

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

MCKINLEYVILLE – Everything is canceled or on hold.

That pretty much sums up the state of the McKinleyville Community Services District Parks and Recreation Department.

The McKinleyville Recreation Advisory Committee held a Zoom meeting April 16 and received updates on recreation programs, the recreation budget, a proposed skate park and a BMX track.

Recreation Director Lesley Frisbee informed the committee that all recreation programs are canceled and it is not known when they will resume. All part-time recreation staff have been laid off or are not being hired. That’s about 25 to 50 jobs, depending on the time of year.

All seven full-time recreation staff are now working in support of the district’s sewer and water departments, and are continuing to maintain park facilities.

“We’re staying busy,” Frisbee said.

The district has refunded $13,000 that people had paid for programs and rentals.

Frisbee said the lost revenues are being tabulated and will be submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or whatever agency that may provide reimbursements, if any. She said it’s not clear if any of the losses will be covered..

None of the district’s buildings are being rented. Frisbee said the MCSD staff has been divided into small teams, which are using Azalea Hall and other spaces for meetings, which include social distancing. The idea is to break up the staff into small groups that don’t physically interact with each other to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Skate park

Committee member Charlie Caldwell said that he had hoped to break ground on a proposed skate park during Pony Express Days. Construction was supposed to take place this summer.

“All of that stuff is on hold right now,” Caldwell said. “We may push the skate park out a year.”

Meanwhile, efforts continue to secure permits for the skate park, which would be built at Pierson Park.

Caldwell said that after the park is built, he would like to have benches dedicated in the memory Pat Hassen and George Wheeler.

Hassen, who died in 2011, dedicated many years to the skate park, which she wanted built for her grandchildren. The first skate park meetings were held in Hassen’s home, where she baked cookies for those who attended.

Wheeler, who died on Feb. 5, was a proponent of the skate park and served on the MCSD Board of Directors.

BMX track

Another project that is on hold is a proposed BMX track that may be built on property the district owns at the corner of School Road and Washington Avenue.

BMX enthusiast Jason Orlandi said the estimated cost of building the track is about $50,000. A more detailed construction budget may be presented at the next committee meeting.

Orlandi also prepared a draft operating budget. Race fees and snack bar revenues would probably generate about $3,900 a month. Expenses, including maintenance and insurance, would be about $2,930. This would leave about $970 a month for rent or track improvements.

But Wendy Orlandi said there is uncertainty given the current crisis. “I don’t know what the situation will be for families,” she said, adding that it’s unknown what they will be able to afford.

“Interesting times,” observed Committee Chair Johnny Calkins.















