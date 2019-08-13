McK CSD’s Orsini stepping down

McKinleyville Community Services District

McKINLEYVILE – Gregory Orsini, general manager of the McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD) gave his notice of retirement at the Board of Directors Meeting held on Aug. 7, 2019. He has served the district for over 29 years.

Orsini has worked with MCSD since November of 1990, a special district that maintains the water, sewer, streetlights, parks and recreation and library facilities for the community of McKinleyville.

MCSD serves an approximate population of 16,500 persons with 7,300 water customers and 6,400 sewer customers.

Orsini's tenure with MCSD began with his hire as a utility worker 1 in 1990; his promotion to director of operations in 2002; his 2012 appointment as an interim general manager; and his appointment in 2013 as permanent general manager.

Orsini brought a unique perspective for the purposes, benefits and hands-on operation of a special services district.

His experience includes many capital projects where he functioned as the project manager, including water tank preservation and maintenance, wastewater treatment plant improvements and a water booster station project, all of which were completed on-time and on budget. In his capacity as general manager, he is directly responsible for multi-million dollar operating and capital budgets with a track record for fiscally sound management.

Recently completed projects include the McKinleyville Teen & Community Center, a 7,000 square foot facility for teen activities that includes a full commercial kitchen and a recently completed $75 million upgrade to the Wastewater Management Facility.

Greg has been active in California Special Districts Association since 2013, serving on various committees and currently serves on the Executive Committee as the Board immediate past president, previously as president in 2018 and vice president in 2017 and the treasurer in 2015 and 2016.

In addition to Greg’s service to his community as a member of the MCSD team he is also active in the Mad River Rotary of McKinleyville.

Over the next few months, the Board of Directors will be reviewing a succession plan and deciding the process of moving forward in the search for a new general manager. Orsini’s retirement will be effective July 17, 2020, which will give time for a smooth transition.