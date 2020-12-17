McK CSD’s Builder Award goes to Hooven & Co.

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – The McKinleyville Community Services District has awarded its Community Builder Award to Hooven & Co. Inc.

The McKinleyville-based construction company, which specializes in grading, paving and asphalt, was recognized for its many contributions to the community and the district.

Hooven & Co. Inc. has donated its services to the district, helped build the Hiller Sports Complex and regularly sponsors local non-profits.

“District staff has identified Hooven & Co., Inc. as a worthy recipient of this award for their dedication to the community through donations and service,” stated a staff report presented to the MCSD Board of Directors on Dec. 2. “Hooven and Co. Inc. was established in 1977 and has been dedicated to making McKinleyville a better place. The Hoovens were born and raised here, attended school, and played sports in McKinleyville. They have dedicated their time with volunteering and fundraising for over 30 years and always bring a positive attitude. They are one of the Districts resources when it comes to emergency responses and have gladly responded when in need.”

As part of the Community Builder Award, the MCSD interviewed the company. Below are the questions and answers:

How long have you been involved with the McKinleyville community?

Hooven & Co was established in 1977, we have been involved in the community in one way or another since then.

What drives you to serve in your community?

To make our town the best we can. Community service gives us a sense of pride and accomplishment in the town we live and work in.

What do you appreciate most about McKinleyville?

McKinleyville is a “can do” community. Since we are not a city, we often rely on businesses, community groups, and MCSD to provide amenities and services the county will not provide. For example, the community built the library, started the senior center, built the law enforcement facility, Hiller Park, Pierson Park, and is currently working on a skate park and a BMX track, among numerous other things. There are a lot of great people here, long-time residents and new neighbors who are willing to work together to make our town a better place.

What are the key ingredients for creating a vibrant, connected and engaged community?

People need to be involved in their community, participate in community organizations, attend events, work together, and support one another. The MCSD’s concert in the park series and the Chamber’s Pony Express days, are excellent examples of community events that promote a vibrant, connected, and engaged community.

What do you see as the biggest challenge facing communities, or McKinleyville in particular, today?

Covid right now, and when it passes we will face many challenges stemming from Covid like school and other public agency budget cuts, business closures, unemployment, and housing issues to name a few.

What are the hopes you hold for the community of McKinleyville? Where do you see the most opportunity for community improvement?

The Pierson property provides a tremendous opportunity for the community to work with the Pierson family to see the town center evolve. It would be great to see it developed in a way that provides a nice mix of uses that we can all enjoy. Senior living, retail, open space, entertainment venues, trails, independent businesses, affordable and market rate housing could all be part of that mix.

What are you most proud of in terms of your service to and within the community of McKinleyville?

Hiller Park stands out. We helped with the construction of the Sports Park, along with a group of great people. Many, many people pitched in and worked together to create a great facility for the community to enjoy.















