McK CSD leases acreage

MAKE HAY The McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors approved a lease agreement Oct. 7 with Andrew Titus of Fern Vallee Farms for 220 acres of district-owned land at the Fischer and Pialorsi ranches, above, on the southwest side of town. Titus will pay the district $3,666 a month for use of the property along with a 8,250-square-foot barn at the Fischer Ranch and a 2,800-square-foot barn at the Pialorsi Ranch. Titus has the option of extending the one-year lease for five years. The MCSD uses the Fischer Ranch to dispose of treated wastewater and plans to do the same with the Pialorsi Ranch, which it recently purchased. The wastewater is used to grow hay. The district requested proposals from ranchers and received two – one from Titus and another from David Collenberg of Lost Coast Hay, which is currently renting the Fischer Ranch on a month-to-month basis. Collenberg offered to lease the property for $1,500 a month. A committee made up of board members Mary Burke and Dennis Mayo, General Manager Patrick Kaspari and Operations Director James Henry reviewed the proposals from the ranchers and recommended that the lease be awarded to Titus. The lease begins on Jan. 1. As part of the agreement, Titus will have to rehabilitate the soil at the Pialorso property, which is in “poor shape and covered in thistle,” according to the MCSD. MCSD map

