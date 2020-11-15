McK CSD gets new leadership

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – Greg Orsini, Scott Binder and Joellen Clark-Peterson were elected to the McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Orsini and Binder were vying for two four-year seats on the MCSD board, which oversees sewer, water, streetlights, open space maintenance, parks and recreation in the unincorporated community.

Orsini was the top voter-getter, with 3,628 votes, or 36.42 percent. Binder received 3,392 votes, or 34.05 percent. William McBroome received 2,941 votes, or 29.53 percent.

Orsini and Binder will fill seats on the board now occupied by John Corbett and Mary Burke, who didn’t seek reelection.

The winner of a two-year seat on the board is Joellen Clark-Peterson, who received 3,663 votes, or 63.32 percent, according to the first post election update count.

Challenger Wesley Martin received 1,521 votes, or 26.29 percent, and Jimmy Vance received 601 votes, or 10.39 percent.

Clark-Peterson will fill a seat occupied by Shel Barsanti, who also did not seek reelection.

