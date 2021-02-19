McK CSD drops contract with no-show business

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – The McKinleyville Community Services District has canceled a contract with a company that was supposed to clean up hazardous waste, but never showed up to do so.

Instead, the MCSD has approved a contract with a different company, North Coast Environmental Construction, to complete the work at the former Pialorsi Dairy. The MCSD purchased the 84-acre ranch last year and intends to use it for wastewater reclamation.

During an environmental assessment of the property, the district discovered that a vacuum pump in the dairy’s milk barn had leaked oil onto a cement pad and nearby soil. The oil contains Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs).

The MCSD put the cleanup project out to bid last summer and, in September, selected the lowest bidder, U.S. Ecology, which was supposed to do the work for an amount not to exceed $65,286.

Although the company was notified that it had been awarded the contract, it never did any of the work.

“In my opinion, they abandoned the work,” MCSD Manager Patrick Kaspari told the MCSD Board of Directors on Feb. 3.

The board voted unanimously to cancel the contract with U.S. Ecology and awarded a new contract to North Coast Environmental Construction, which was the second lowest bidder back in September.

The work, which includes a 20 percent contingency, is to be done for an amount not to exceed $74,166. Kaspari told the board that part of the price increase is due to an increase in the scope of the work.

Also at the Feb. 3 meeting, the board accepted a $150,000 grant from the State Water Resources Control Board. The district will enter into a $145,000 contract with GHD, an engineering company, to develop a plan for using wastewater to irrigate the Pialorsi Dairy and to monitor ground water.















