McK BMX track/park Zoom meetings set

BMX TRACK The McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors voted unanimously Jan. 6 to enter into a right-of-entry agreement with the Humboldt Skatepark Collective to build a BMX track and park on district property at School Road and Washington Avenue. At left is the preliminary design, although the driveway shown on the right side may be removed as a cost-saving measure. Also at the Jan. 6 meeting, the board approved a grant application to the state to help pay for the project. Meetings are scheduled to get input on aspects of the park. On Monday, Jan. 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., a meeting will be held to discuss park landscaping and beautification. The Zoom meeting ID is 954 0033 3916. On Saturday, Feb. 6, a meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on safety and accessibility. The meeting ID is 957 2895 5403. Via MCSD















