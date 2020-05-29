McK Area Fund grants bring big improvements

Pat Thomas

McKinleyville Area Fund

MCKINLEYVILLE – McKinleyville neighbors will notice some exciting improvements in our community thanks to grants totaling $23,700 awarded to local non-profit organizations from the McKinleyville Area Fund:

• Summer camp scholarships for Boy Scout Troop 1180 of McKinleyville.

• Clean-up and trail improvement for the Chah Gah Cho trail of the McKinleyville Land Trust.

• New offerings for seniors at the McKinleyville Senior Center in living histories, technology, art therapy and healthy cooking.

• New uniforms for the McKinleyville High school Girls Volleyball team.

• Spring planting supplies for a flourishing garden for the Adult Day Health Care Center of Mad River enjoyed by some 30 McKinleyville residents.

• A new greenhouse to provide food and gardening opportunities for those recovering from addiction at AJ’s Transitional Living Center.

• Resources for another fun packed “Winter Express” for some 700 of our young students sponsored by the McKinleyville Lions Club.

• Construction costs towards building of the McKinleyville Skatepark.

• Resources and storage closet for the homeless program sponsored by the United Methodist Church of the Joyful Healer.

The McKinleyville Area Fund’s purpose is to support public needs in the McKinleyville area for civic purposes, recreation and non-profit organizations with special needs. Established in 1982, it is the only fund that serves strictly McKinleyville.

Donations are gladly accepted to the MAF through the Humboldt Area Foundation, 373 Indianola, Bay Side, CA 95524.

For more information, contact John Kulstad, Chair of the Fund Board, at [email protected].















