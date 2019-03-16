McCullough Construction’s Humboldt Bay Trail North excellence honored

McCullough Construction

ARCATA – In late January, McCullough Construction was honored by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Northern California Chapter with the 2018 Excellence in Construction – Heavy Infrastructure Award for the Humboldt Bay Trail North Project.

ABC defines this award as an opportunity for contractor members to compete for honors in the construction industry’s premier annual awards program, recognizing the outstanding merit shop projects of the year.

The Humboldt Bay Trail North project is a 2.6 mile ADA compliant, paved trail that spans from State Route 255 to U.S. Highway 101 through the City of Arcata.

This complex project includes constructing five bridges in tidal influenced water. The trail connects to the previous City of Arcata project, Rails to Trails, also completed by McCullough Construction in 2015.

Macky and Dena McCullough have been in business for 32 years and were honored and humbled to receive an award for a project that will continue to benefit the community for many years to come.

The humility continued throughout the night as McCullough Construction was acknowledged for their outstanding safety efforts by being presented with the Silver award for the ABC Safety Training and Education Program, also known as STEP.

They were presented with special acknowledgment for both achievements by Rep. Jared Huffman, State Sen. Mark McGuire and Mayor Brett Watson from the City of Arcata.

The McCulloughs were surrounded by their family and several employees for these special awards.















