Mayor Watson issues statement regarding arrest: ‘I take full responsibility’

Mayor Brett Watson Responds to Arrest for Driving Under the Influence

Arcata, CA, August 2, 2021On the night of August 1st, Mayor Watson was detained and cited for misdemeanor driving under the influence.  The arrest resulted when the California Highway Patrol were conducting a controlled traffic stop on L.K. Wood Boulevard.

“Last week was the one-year anniversary of my father's death. He was severely depressed and took his own life. I've really been struggling with the loss this last week. I appreciate the community’s patience while I sort through the impact his death has had on me and the events of Sunday night.

I take full responsibility for the results of the arrest while recognizing the importance of seeking treatment to support my mental health.

 

 







