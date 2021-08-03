Mayor Watson issues statement regarding arrest: ‘I take full responsibility’

Mayor Brett Watson Responds to Arrest for Driving Under the Influence

Arcata, CA, August 2, 2021 – On the night of August 1st, Mayor Watson was detained and cited for misdemeanor driving under the influence. The arrest resulted when the California Highway Patrol were conducting a controlled traffic stop on L.K. Wood Boulevard.

In a statement made today, Mayor Watson shared an initial response to the arrest:

“Last week was the one-year anniversary of my father's death. He was severely depressed and took his own life. I've really been struggling with the loss this last week. I appreciate the community’s patience while I sort through the impact his death has had on me and the events of Sunday night.

I take full responsibility for the results of the arrest while recognizing the importance of seeking treatment to support my mental health.”















