Mayor Brett Watson: Welcome to Arcata 2019

As your Mayor and an alumnus of Humboldt State University, I’d like to be among the first to welcome you to Arcata! If you’re a returning student, welcome back!

It’s people like you who help us create a more diverse and vibrant community. While you’re here, I encourage you to get to know your city and neighbors and to share your ideas to help us make Arcata the best we can be.

During your time here, I know you’ll love exploring some of the amazing parks and community events Arcata has to offer. We’ve taken the time to put together some information to help you get started:

Things to do in Arcata

• National Geographic Adventure magazine calls Arcata one of “50 next great adventure towns.” You are living near some of the last, great North American redwood forests, an area with over 1.5 million acres of forest lands and 110 miles of coastline. Get out there and explore!

• Arcata has its own community forest that connects to your campus. Hike, bike or run on its 11 trail miles. Here’s a handy Arcata Community Forest trails map and a free Arcata mobile device map to help find your way around.

• Come to the Saturday Farmers’ Market and other events on the Arcata Plaza, your new town square.

• Take a self-guided tour of Arcata and do a Redwood Edventures Quest.

• Check out the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary, which HSU students and professors helped create. It’s a world famous birder’s paradise that helps clean the city’s wastewater. You also might want to view the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Trail Map.

• Come to a volunteer work day in one of our beautiful open spaces and have fun with some dedicated community members.

Helpful Tips & City Info

• Want to work part-time for the City? Sign up for eNotifications at cityofarcata.org. Or contact HSU’s Center for Service Learning & Academic Internships or your Department Chair to find out about interning with us.

• When moving in or out of dorms or apartments, remember our local thrift stores and recycling centers. They have great deals, some of them pick up large furniture donations, and your purchases help non-profits do amazing work.

• I invite you to come to an Arcata City Council, committee or commission meeting. This is your government at work and your participation is welcome. All meetings are free and open to the public. Visit cityofarcata.org for details.

Whether you are a local or a newcomer, I know you will love Arcata as much as I do through your experience at Humboldt State University and the community of Arcata. As your Mayor, I’m always available to you. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if there’s ever anything I can do for you. I hope to see you around town!















