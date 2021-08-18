Matthews sworn in, completes the Arcata City Council

CITY OF ARCATA SWEARS IN NEW COUNCILMEMBER MEREDITH MATTHEWS

Arcata, CA, August 17, 2021 – Arcata City Council’s newly-appointed Councilmember Meredith Matthews was sworn-in to public office in a formal ceremony outside of Arcata City Hall on Tuesday, August 17.

On Wednesday, July 28 the Arcata City Council appointed Matthews to serve out the remainder of Sofia Pereira’s term of office after she stepped down to take on a new position as Humboldt County’s Director of Public Health. The Arcata City Council made the decision to appoint a new Council Member to serve the remainder of Pereira’s term, which will end in November of 2022.

Of her swearing in, Matthews said, “Being sworn-in to serve on the Arcata City council is an honor that I do not take lightly. I am so proud to be able to represent the people of Arcata, the town that I love. I just want everyone to know that they have a voice, and I am so happy to be a voice for Arcata.”

Matthews’ first public meeting as an official member of the Arcata City Council will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, August 18 at 6 p.m.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases locally, Arcata City Council meetings are currently being held on Zoom. The agenda for the meeting can be found here with more information on how to view the meeting or make public comment. For more information, please visit cityofarcata.org or call (707) 822-5953.