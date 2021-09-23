Matthews: Stop the hate, reflect on your actions

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – A growing tally of rhetorically violent acts compelled a City Councilmember to condemn hate speech last week, her sentiments gaining immediate traction with another councilmember.

During the council and staff reports segment of the regular meeting, Councilmember Meredith Matthews framed her remarks as consistent with Yom Kippur, a time for reflection and renewal.

Matthews’ comments, in their entirety:

I just want to acknowledge that tonight begins Yom Kippur, the most solemn of Jewish Holidays. I think it is important to recognize and call this out, as often times meetings and other events are scheduled on these Holy days without understanding the importance of it.

Yom Kippur is the culmination of the Days of Awe, starting with Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, and ending tomorrow night. During these days it is important for us to reflect on the past year, make amends with those we have hurt, and wipe our slate clean for a fresh new year.

I bring this up because I have been appalled lately at the rise of hate crimes in Arcata, against not only Jews, but our LBTGQAI+ and BiPOC Community. In the past few weeks I have seen:

• Buttons worn by community members with Jewish Stars on them, comparing being vaccinated to the millions of Jews and others, who did not have a choice, sent to their slaughter

• Comments comparing our houseless population to Jews and wanting them to be “shipped out” in cattle cars.

• Local friends and business owners finding racist, white supremist material on their doorsteps.

I just want to say. Stop it. Hate has no place in Arcata. I hope we all, Jewish or not, can at least spend a few minutes reflecting on their actions this past year, and come together in this new year with compassion and understanding.

G’mar chatima tovah – may you be inscribed in the book of life.

Reaction

Councilmember Emily Grace Goldstein thanked Matthews for her “beautifully, beautifully said” statement. “It’s a privilege not to be the only Jewish woman on council any more,” Goldstein said. “I think too often anti-Semitism is erased in our society.”

Use of the Star of David by vaccine and mask refusers to conflate their status with the systemic oppression of Jews. The tactic was recently used by former Councilmember Paul Pitino.

During an Aug. 22 “Stop the Mandates” protest at Eureka’s St. Joseph Hospital, Pitino wore a button with a yellow Star of David similar to those forced on Jews since the Middle Ages, and during the last century by the Nazis, as a “badge of shame.” Pitino’s star was labeled “UN-VACCINATED.”

In a YouTube video by Ryan Hutson of RedheadedBlackbelt, Pitino explained that “both sides” of the vaccine debate should be reported.

“In my mind, if someone sees the button, they can just stay away from me,” Pitino said. “Truthfully, society is marking us anyway. I’m being shamed and blamed and marked so fuck it, I’ll mark myself. And I probably will never get elected again!”

Pitino went on to recommend use of Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, Zinc and vitamins to treat COVID-19. None of those substances are recommended by medical authorities for use against the disease, and they have injured many of those who have misused them.

Ironically, Pitino almost gained the council seat occupied by Matthews during a July 28 candidate forum, coming in a close second behind her in a poll of sitting councilmembers.

A rabbi’s perspective

Rabbí Eliyahu Cowen of Chabad of Humboldt offered the following statement:

"Arcata is a special place with a culture of inclusion and acceptance. We can strengthen and spread these values with a deeper understanding of the Jewish perspective on the soul of humanity. The Torah teaches that Human beings are created in the image of G-d, and each life is compared to an entire world. When we focus on the soul it brings about a greater unity, acceptance and understanding. During the High Holiday season I encourage all good hearted people (and by that I mean everyone) to strengthen their spiritual bonds, and together we can create a environment so filled with light that any hatred or bigotry gets completely washed away."
















