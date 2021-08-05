Masking requirement begins Saturday

Joint Information Center

HUMBOLDT – Eighty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Humboldt County Aug. 4, the highest single-day count in the county and far exceeding the average daily cases at the height of the pandemic in January. The total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus now stands at 5,351.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman will issue a Universal Masking Order to take effect at 12:01 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, for all people age two and older regardless of vaccination status.

Under the terms of the order, masking will be required in:

All indoor public spaces

Outdoor spaces that are crowded or where people cannot maintain physical distance of six feet or more

Outdoor public events.

Additionally, masking is recommended but not required in private settings.

Health officials noted today that hospital capacity is nearing its limit in the community, while Humboldt County vaccination rates remain below the statewide average of 63.1%. As of this week, 50.6% of the total county population is fully vaccinated and another 5.9% is partially vaccinated.

Dr. Hoffman said he hoped the universal masking order would reduce hospitalization and case rates and prevent lockdown and closure of businesses and schools. He said the order is made necessary by hospitalization levels, vaccination rates, case rates and the presence of variants and will be reconsidered on an ongoing basis and continuously reevaluated based on these factors.

“We understand the impact this past 18 months has had on all of us,” the doctor said. “We are all exhausted by the pandemic, but our work is not done. We have to work together as a community to bring the spread of COVID-19 under control.”

Dr. Roberta Luskin-Hawk, Chief Executive of St. Joseph Health, Humboldt County commented on the impact of COVID-19 hospitalizations and death in the local community. “People have gotten numb with numbers, but it’s real people. It could be your neighbor,” she said. “The death of someone who is unvaccinated is needless. It’s a tragedy for that person and for the people who love them, but it also has a devastating effect on the health care team because they feel like it didn’t have to happen.”

Eligible residents are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. All available vaccines are effective at preventing serious outcomes from COVID-19. Vaccine is available by appointment and to walk-ins at Public Health vaccination clinics located throughout the county, and most local pharmacies also offer COVID-19 vaccines. See the Public Health clinic schedule for the next seven days below, and sign up in advance at MyTurn.ca.gov.

Eureka – Thursday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

College of the Redwoods Gym (7351 Tompkins Hill Road)

Pfizer/Moderna

McKinleyville – Friday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Six Rivers Brewery (1300 Central Ave.)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

*$5 voucher toward food and drink for those who get vaccinated at this clinic.

McKinleyville – Friday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Ace Hardware (2725 Central Ave.)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

*$25 gift card from Ace for those who get vaccinated at this clinic.

Eureka – Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Coast Stand Down (Veterans Memorial Building, 1018 H St.)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

Blue Lake – Sunday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Blue Lake Resource Center (111 Greenwood Ave.)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

Eureka – Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eureka Boat Launch (1701 Waterfront Drive under the Hwy. 255 overpass)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for children as young as 12 years old. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for those 18 and older. Full protection from the vaccine is achieved two weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose series or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine.

To check availability of vaccines at local pharmacies, visit vaccines.gov or text a ZIP code to 438829 to find a participating pharmacy nearby. Most pharmacies allow walk-ins.

View the Humboldt County Data Dashboard online at humboldtgov.org/dashboard, or go to humboldtgov.org/DashboardArchives to download today’s data.

For facial covering recommendations and mandates, go to cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx.

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

























































