Masking becomes mandatory as first step to reopening businesses

The Humboldt County Health Officer has issued a Health Order requiring the use of facial coverings to further manage the spread of COVID-19. The order will be in effect starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 24, and until it is modified or rescinded by the Health Officer.

The Order states people must wear a facial covering before they enter:

Any indoor facility except for their own residence

Any enclosed space

Any outdoor space where individuals are unable to maintain at all times a distance of six feet from others.

“Facial coverings are meant to protect the public from the user in case the user is infected and not yet displaying symptoms,” the order states. “Facial coverings used in conjunction with physical distancing of at least six feet and frequent handwashing may reduce the risk of transmission.” Read the full order here: humboldtgov.org/DocumentCenter/View/85482

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich said requiring facial coverings in public is a necessary first step as shelter-in-place restrictions are eased and movement increases within our community. “Your facial covering protects me and my facial covering protects you,” she said. “Having everyone using facial coverings will help to make us all safer as we move forward.”

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said, “This is the key step in reopening our businesses while continuing to protect the members of our community from the virus. Local law enforcement will be actively engaged in educating the public on the importance of facial coverings.”

Facial coverings should not be placed on children under the age of 2, people who have difficulty breathing or anyone who cannot remove the material without assistance.

Community members are asked not to purchase medical grade surgical or N95 respirator masks, which should be reserved for health care workers. Facial coverings should be regularly washed and sanitized, or changed, and wearers are advised to wash their hands after touching or adjusting their facial coverings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers these facial covering guidelines:

fits snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

is secured with ties or ear loops

includes multiple layers of fabric

allows for breathing without restriction

is able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

Local retailers are offering facial coverings for sale, some of which are listed below. Please call ahead to check availability.

Bubbles – 1031 H St., Arcata – 707-822-3450

North Coast Co-Op – 811 I St., Arcata – 707-822-5947

North Coast Co-Op – 25 Fourth St., Eureka – 707-443-6027

Left in Stitches – 905 I St., Fortuna – 707-617-2540

Organic Grace – 906 Redwood Drive, Garberville – 707-923-1296

River Song Natural Foods – 80 Country Club Drive, Willow Creek – 530-629-3148

NOVID-4Me – www.novid4me.com – Online orders only; Arcata-based business

The CDC provides detailed instructions on ways to create various types of facial coverings using common household items. cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

For additional information about COVID-19, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by emailing [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

