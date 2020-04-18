Marsh trails made directional to fight Coronavirus

CITY OF ARCATA DESIGNATES ONE-WAY ROUTES ON NARROW TRAILS AT THE ARCATA MARSH & WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
Arcata, CA, April 17, 2020 – Since the County and State COVID-19 stay at home orders have been in place, the City of Arcata has experienced a high volume of visitors at outdoor recreation areas including the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary.
To continue to support the community with opportunities to safely recreate outdoors, and to abide by physical distancing guidelines in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Environmental Services Department has temporarily designated some narrow stretches of trail at the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary as one-way routes.
Maps showing the designated one-way trail sections will be posted at the marsh’s parking lot kiosks, trailhead kiosks and at the Interpretive Center’s door. A printable version of the map is also available at cityofarcata.org.
The City will continue to monitor trail use at the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary and the Arcata Community Forest, and will keep City trails open as long as they are deemed safe for public use.
To minimize the impacts of COVID-19 on Arcata trail users, community members are strongly encouraged to follow these recommended guidelines:
- Wear a mask or face covering when you leave your home and on City trails.
- Do not go for walks or bike rides with people outside of your household, this defeats the purpose of social distancing.
- Seniors age 65 and over and community members with underlying health conditions are advised to stay home.
- Stay at home if you have any allergy, cold or flu-like symptoms.
- Wash your hands before and after you go outdoors to get some exercise, and carry hand sanitizer if you are able to.
- Walk or ride your bike to the forest or marsh to avoid congregating in parking lots.
- Maintain a 6 to 8 foot distance from people outside of your household when you leave your home and at all City recreation areas.
- Bring your own water and keep in mind that public restrooms are closed.
- Please remember to pick up after your pets and to pack out your trash.For the latest local COVID-19 updates, please visit cityofarcata.org or humboldtgov.org.