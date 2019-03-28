Maroone consolidates power with new title

Zelda Zygote

Mad River Union AF

HUMBOLDT, April 1 – At his urging, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to give Fifth District Supervisor Steve StarGoblin Maroone the honorific title of Exalted Supreme Beloved Leader of Northern Humboldt and Beyond.

From now on, constituents will be required to address the county supervisor using the full title. In more casual settings, the public will be permitted to bow their heads and address him as simply, “Dear Leader.”

Maroone, er... Dear Leader, took office in January and was initially reluctant to exercise his authority. However, after a few weeks he got his sea legs and launched a campaign to transform his supervisorial position into something even greater than the greatness that it already was, which was really, really great.

“After single-handedly building the entire Hammond Trail, and creating the Earth, sky and Moon, I decided to bring the position of Fifth District Supervisor to a new level,” said Maroone, breaker of chains, father of dragons, spawn of the Divine. “What’s available to the people of McKinleyville, Trinidad and Orick is limited only by their imaginations.”

Using Headwaters funding, Maroone has begun erecting statues of himself throughout the district – at Pierson Park, Trinidad Head, downtown Willow Creek and up and down all the major highways. Some statues show him smiling with his hands stretched out, as if he’s preparing to embrace you. In other statues, he’s stern looking, with a wagging finger.

His smiling image is also plastered on billboards and in gilded frames hanging in local businesses, now a requirement for anyone who wants a business license. Maroone has also issued a new line of posters, visible throughout the sprawling Fifth District.

The three-foot-high posters show a picture of Dear Leader smiling, with block letters underneath stating “Maker of Trails” or “The image of love” or “Obedience, Thank You.”

Maroone is advancing a proposal to consolidate the four other supervisorial districts into the Fifth District. “Why have five districts when one is enough? It will be more efficient. I’ll take care of my people,” said His Excellency, who will assume control over the entire county after his measure passes.















