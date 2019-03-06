March Arts! Arcata’s listings – don’t miss the Treasure Hunt!

Arts! Arcata, Arcata Main Street's monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, takes place Friday, March 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at locations all over Arcata.

Take an art walk and join the Treasure Hunt! Find three medallions at three participating businesses during March Arts! Arcata and The Great Downtown Arcata Treasure Hunt and WIN Mia Bella Cupcakes or pick from a selection of dozens of treasure trove prizes! The more medallions you find, the bigger the treasure!

This event is FREE and fun for all ages!

https://www.facebook.com/events/2029630903996911/

Below are participating Arts! Arcata venues:

• Alchemy Distillery, 330 S G St.: Open House for Arts! Arcata.

• Angelica Bridal, 1101 H St.: James Adam Taylor Photography

• Arcata Artisans, 883 H St.: Vaughn Hutchins presents photography and Patricia Sennott presents monotype.

• Arcata Exchange, 813 H St.: Mixed media art by artist Lush Newton, with music by Dale Winget with a nonprofit wine pour for Healthcare4All Humboldt.

• Arcata Healing Arts Center, 940 Ninth St.: “Fruition” by Kayln Connolly in acrylic paint, with music by Jon Yonts.

• Bubbles, 1031 H St.: Music by Howdy Emerson, Celtic harp.

• Fire Arts Center, 520 S G St.: An opening reception of “Explorations in Clay,”,featuring eclectic, functional and sculptural works by Bea Avcollie, Frannie Martin and Judi Tarpey. Their original pieces will be on view at the Fire Arts Gallery through March. Light refreshments served.

• Garden Gate, 905 H St.: Photography by Katie Herbst, live music with Good Company and a nonprofit wine pour by Arcata House.

• Hensel’s Ace Hardware, Candy Store, 884 Ninth St.: Arts! Arcata Open House.

• Humboldt Jiu Jitsu, 1141 F St.: Martial Arts in action!

• The Heart of Humboldt, 601 H St.: Tommy Hernandez presents items from his line “Homeboldt.”

• Jacoby’s Storehouse, 791 Eighth St.: Arcata Main Street is hosting a downtown wide complimentary treasure hunt for all ages. Participants can get a map and redeem prizes at the bandstand on the second floor, Plaza level. At he Basement, first floor, there will be live music with the PD3 Trio. At the Plaza Grill, third floor, there is an art show by Jay Brown.

• The Rocking Horse, 791 H St.: Presents a rainbow children’s art showcase.

• Mia Bella Cupcakes, 1041 H St.: Oil paintings by Erika Brooks titled “Radiant Sweets.”

• Moonrise Herbs, 826 G St.: Acrylic paintings by Danielle Orr, with music by Kristina Carrara and a nonprofit wine pour with Arcata Rotary Club.

• Om Shala Yoga, 858 10th St.: Mixed media art by artist Diane DeFord.

• Plaza, Be Inspired, 808 G St.: Presents artist Anna Amezcua with a wine pour by Sequoia Humane Society.

• Plaza Shoe Shop, 699 G St.: Midge Catching presents art in mixed media.

• Stokes, Hamer, Kirk & Eads, LLP, 381 Bayside Rd.: Karla Austin: photography and mixed media with music by Wynsome Winds (Classical and Jazz Flute) and a nonprofit wine pour by the American Cancer Society.

• Threadbare Dancewear, 668 8th St.: Music by Icarus and Sons.

• Tin Can Mailman, 1000 H St.: Pen and Ink by Kendall Muell, White Rabbit, with music by Travis Farwell, Classical Guitar.

Visit arcatamainstreet.com, Arts! Arcata on Facebook, or call (707) 822-4500 for more information.















