Manila pins rehab hopes on $2.5M state flood grant

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

MANILA – The Manila Community Services District is applying for a $2.5 million grant to help solve drainage problems in the sandy outpost.

If the district is able to get the funding from the California Natural Resources Agency’s Urban Flood Protection Grant Program, numerous old culverts will be replaced and new culverts will be installed throughout Manila.

New culverts would be installed on Stamps Lane, Orange Drive and on Peninsula Drive between Beach and Orange drives in a spot that regularly floods.

Culverts would also be replaced on Young Lane, Sandy Road and Mill Street.

The district would also solve the drainage problem at the Manila Community Center, where a small lake develops every winter between two buildings.

The district’s Board of Directors voted unanimously at its June 17 meeting to submit the grant application.

Position eliminated

The board also voted unanimously to eliminate a utility worker position, which leaves the tiny district with a staff of three.

The position was held by long-time employee Maggie Fox, who resigned after being injured in a bicycle crash in April. She has since moved to the Sacramento area to be closer to family.

Rather than fill the position, the district will contract out some of the park maintenance to Teen Challenge. Eliminating the position will save the district about $45,000 a year.

Manager Chris Drop recommended that some of that money be used to increase the salaries of the district’s administrative assistant and public works supervisor.

Bramlett’s last meeting

Board members and staff thanked board Chair Jan Bramlett for her service to the district.

A board member since 2011, Bramlett resigned because she had to move out of Manila after the house she was renting was put up for sale. Bramlett said she looked for a rental in Manila but was unable to find one.

Bramlett said that during her second year on the board, she began to look at ways to improve the district’s parks.

“It takes a long time to do public process, even in a little town,” said Bramlett, who urged directors to get started on whatever projects they want to pursue. “I think you guys have a really exciting time ahead of you.”

“Jan will be missed as a strong supporter of staff, inherently understanding of our challenges and her unending support and insight,” wrote Manager Drop in a report to the board.

