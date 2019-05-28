Manila juvenile arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder

Mad River Union

ARCATA/MANILA – Arcata Police arrested a 16-year-old Manila boy on suspicion of murder and attempted murder Monday, May 27 in connection to a shooting that took place the night before in Arcata. Police converged on the family’s home in Manila Monday evening and searched it for several hours.

The shooting left one man dead and another with non-life threatening wounds.

On Sunday, May 26 at 9:52 p.m., Arcata Police Department Dispatch received several calls of shots fired in the area of Foster Avenue and Alliance Road, a neighborhood dense with student housing.

As Arcata Police Officers arrived on scene they located two gunshot victims and multiple witnesses. Taevonne Latimer, 18 years old of Eureka, was located in the back seat of a vehicle stopped in traffic at the scene.

Taevonne sustained several gunshot wounds to the torso area. Taevonne was transported to Mad River Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.







The second gunshot victim, Daylyn Prudhomme, 18 years old of Eureka, sustained a gunshot wound to his right upper thigh that exited and grazed his left thigh. Daylyn was also transported to Mad River Community Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Taevonne, Daylyn and two juvenile friends entered into a sales transaction for marijuana with a white male.

According to the victims, the transaction was arranged through Snapchat, a smartphone app.

Taevonne, Daylyn and a white male juvenile friend exited their vehicle and met at the bus stop on Foster Avenue just East of Alliance Road; the location agreed upon for the transaction to take place.

During the transaction the white male who the victim group had arranged the transaction with produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds, striking Taevonne and Daylyn, according to a press release from Arcata Police.

Their juvenile friend was not struck by gunfire. A couple on vacation were driving on Foster Avenue when they came upon the scene and rendered aid to Taevonne before APD Officers and medical personnel from the Arcata Fire District and Arcata-Mad River Ambulance arrived and treated both Taevonne and Daylyn for their injuries.

The suspect was described as a white male, wearing a gray sweat suit and a green camouflage jacket. He was last seen on foot northbound on Western Avenue from Foster Avenue. APD Officers, with the assistance of Humboldt State University Police Officers, California Highway Patrol Officers and personnel from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office conducted an intensive search for the suspect and processed the scene for evidence. The suspect was not located.

Arcata Police Department Detectives developed information that led to the identity of a 16 year old Manila resident who is the suspect in this shooting. The suspect, whose identity will not be released due to him being a minor, surrendered to Arcata Police Department personnel at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Monday, May 28. The suspect was accompanied by a family member. The suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of one count of murder and one count of attempt murder.

This investigation is on-going and the weapon remains outstanding. There are no additional suspects and there is no remaining threat to the community as a result of this incident. Anyone who witnessed or who has information related to this incident is asked to call the Arcata Police Department at (707) 822-2424.

























