Manila CSD asks for help with trash camps, endorses Measure F

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

MANILA – Concerned about wildfires and environmental degradation, the community of Manila is asking the county for help in removing homeless encampments on the peninsula.

The Manila Community Services District voted unanimously Sept. 17 to send a letter to Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal asking for assistance.

The board noted that there have been three separate fires in the last several weeks. All were located adjacent to homeless camps, which are scattered throughout the dunes and dune forests.

Manila Board Chair Jan Bramlett explained at the meeting that there is more to removing the homeless camps than just sending in law enforcement.

Instead, representatives of the Department of Health and Human Services would be involved to help provide assistance to people without homes.

“It’s a very planned process,” Bramlett said.

“We want to be compassionate. People need services and help,” said board member Carol Vander Meer.

Some of the camps are on district land, and others are outside the district boundaries.

Bramlett said that she recently visited a camp with MCSD Manager Chris Drop. There was a house built with wood and tarps out on the dunes on the district’s southern perimeter. ‘

A fire broke out at the location last week. Although firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, under different conditions a fire could consume the entire area.

During public comments, Ray Grosveld said that about a year ago, he walked into the forested area just south of the town of Manila and found “an impressive” homeless camp that was about the size of a football field.

Farther south on the peninsula, closer to the beach, people have been erecting tents and camping on the side of the road. Several derelict travel trailers have been dumped in recent weeks, and then stripped at night.

The board spent a portion of its meeting last week co-writing a letter to the Sheriff. The letter notes that trees have been felled, apparently for firewood for the camps.

Also at the meeting, the board voted unanimously in support of Measure F, which would increase property taxes and fund the Arcata Fire Protection District, which includes unincorporated Manila.















