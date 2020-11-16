Man shot to death last night on Samoa Peninsula

Mad River Union

SAMOA PENINSULA – A McKinleyville man was shot to death Sunday night, Nov. 15 on the Samoa Peninsula.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of New Navy Base Road near the Milwaukee Memorial in Samoa for the report of a gunshot victim at 11:55 p.m.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as 34-year-old Perry Zebulon Bailey of McKinleyville, succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Upon further investigation, deputies learned that Bailey had reportedly approached an occupied parked vehicle when someone inside of the vehicle fired multiple gunshots at him. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a matte, dark-colored, older model two-door coupe possibly with tinted rear windows. The vehicle may have damage to the driver side window and door.

The suspects are described only as a white male adult wearing glasses and possibly a female adult. No further suspect information is available at this time.

This case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.







