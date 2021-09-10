Man dies after APD, CHP police-involved shooting just outside Arcata

HCSO news release

On Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at approximately 10:47 a.m. the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a suspicious male walking in the roadway with a firearm in the area of Heindon and Miller roads, in the county’s jurisdiction of Arcata. The description of the suspect given to dispatchers was a white male adult in his early 30s, wearing a leather jacket and in possession of a firearm.

Multiple officers with the California Highway Patrol and Arcata Police Department responded to the area and located a male matching this description, walking in the roadway with a firearm. Officers began de-escalation efforts with the male, during which time he brandished a firearm and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The male was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased. The male has not been identified at this time.

The Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team has been activated. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division and the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office are leading this investigation.

This is an active investigation. More information will be released as available and appropriate.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.