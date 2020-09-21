Man charged with homicide over Sunday night stabbing death

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN ARCATA HOMICIDE

On Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at approximately 7:19 p.m., the Arcata Police Department responded to a residence in the 1800 block of 11th Street for a stabbing that had just occurred between two siblings. Upon their arrival, officers located a 39-year-old male inside the residence with life threatening stab wounds and the suspect barricaded inside.

Officers initiated life saving measures and conducted a victim rescue by extracting him from the residence and began negotiations with the barricaded suspect. Other residents assisted officers with CPR until Arcata Mad River Ambulance (AMRA) staff arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. The victim, whose name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Mad River Community Hospital (MRCH) where he was pronounced deceased.

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Crisis Negotiators responded to assist and after approximately one hour, the suspect surrendered without further incident.

The suspect, 34-year-old Jacob Eli Steichen, was booked and lodged at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on homicide charges.

The Arcata Police Department thanks the Humboldt State University Police Department, DHHS and the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office for their assistance, as well as MRCH and AMRA.

This is an on-going investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Arcata Police Department's Investigations Division.















