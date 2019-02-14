Man arrested for sexual assault Tuesday afternoon in McKinleyville

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

MCKINLEYVILLE – On Tuesday, Feb. 12 just before 3 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the McKinleyville Shopping Center on the 1500 block of Central Avenue for the report of a sexual assault that had just occurred.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned that the 18-year-old female victim had stopped under a breezeway in the shopping center to smoke a cigarette when she was approached by Clifford Andrew Enloe, 54, of McKinleyville.

According to the victim, Enloe began making conversation and eventually moved directly in front of the victim, cornering her against a wall. Enloe then sexually assaulted the victim and requested the victim accompany him to his hotel room. When the victim declined, Enloe began to threaten the victim and grabbed hold of her into a hug.

A female passerby who noticed the victim and Enloe outside prior to the assault, was exiting a nearby store when she observed the unwanted hug. The victim then mouthed “help me” to the woman, who quickly came to the victim’s aid. The woman was able to pull the victim away from Enloe and enter a nearby store to call law enforcement.

Based on information provided by the victim, deputies were able to quickly locate Enloe outside of a business on the 1500 block of Pickett Road.

Enloe was arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on suspicion of false imprisonment and sexual battery. Additional charges of criminal threats have also been requested.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office would like to recognize the female passerby for noticing that something was not right in this situation and immediately assisting the victim.
















































































