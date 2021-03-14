Man arrested after alleged unprovoked attack at Marsh, 101 car chase

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – A man is in custody on multiple charges after what was described as an unprovoked attack at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary Saturday night, March 13. The alleged attack was followed by a car chase and rollover crash on the freeway for the alleged assailant.

The man, Irashaka Levealt Flood, was arrested by the CHP at 9:08 p.m. last night on charges of assault and battery, probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI. He was released on his own recognizance at 1:26 a.m. Sunday, March 14.

According to a widely shared Facebook post by Shana Lyn Maloy, she and her husband Christopher Maloy were walking near the marsh’s South G Street parking lot.

After being there only a few minutes, wrote Shana, a man appeared on the trail, walking in their direction. The two went single file so he could pass.

“As soon as he passed Chris and started to pass me he screamed at me in my face as he lunged and grabbed my hair and dragged me to the ground,” she wrote. “Chris was immediately on him and fought with him on the ground and then fought him off.”

She said Flood stood up “screaming like a lunatic and starts to lunge at me again but then turns to run back down the trail, towards the parking lot.”

Maloy said Flood got into a white sedan that had been backed in to a parking spot where nothing had been parked just minutes earlier.

Dispatcher logs show that she reported the alleged attack to Arcata Police at 8:49 p.m.

“I think it was planned," Chris said Sunday. “He pulled in right after us, parked backed in right at entrance, then walked right over to us. We were only there three minutes tops, and leaving.”

Flood then left the scene and drove down South G Street at high speed and then onto the U.S. Highway 101 Safety Corridor at perhaps 100 mph, Maloy said, with the couple in pursuit.

On reaching Bayside Cutoff, Flood’s car flipped up to five times, then came to rest on its roof in the center median. Flood reportedly crawled from the wreck and taunted Chris Maloy to “come get him,” then ran down the highway.

A chaotic video of the crash aftermath was posted to Shana’s Facebook page. It appears to show Flood in a red hoodie, running from his upside-down, fuming car.

Arcata Police and the CHP were soon on scene, and Flood was arrested.

Today, the two alleged victims were recovering from the incident.

“I have scratches all over my back and some on my neck and I’m sure my neck is gonna be hurting tomorrow, but Thank God it was not any worse,” Shana wrote.

“Fucking terrifying though,” she continued. “Please be safe out there my dear friends️. Humboldt is no longer a safe place to enjoy evening walks along nature trails and frankly, it sucks.”















