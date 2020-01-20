Make-up Arcata City Council meetings on Tuesday will pick up where last week’s left off

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The Arcata City Council meets Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. to continue its adjourned meeting of last Wednesday to consider a $1 Million HOME Investment Partnerships Program grant application for the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program. The single-item morning meeting has been scheduled because the deadline for the grant application is Wednesday.

The item had been part of the agenda for last Thursday's council meeting, which was halted by protesters demanding resolution to the unsolved killing of Humboldt State student David Josiah Lawson.

According to Community Development Director David Loya, there are approximately 47 people that are "highly vulnerable" in the city's current tenant-based rental assistance program. "There are at least three people who, if not for the program, would be homeless," Loya said, and who are at risk of losing their subsidy if the application isn't submitted in a timely fashion.

"The grant will bring somewhere between 750,000 and $1 million to this program to help the most vulnerable in our community," Loya said.

Later tomorrow, the council convenes at 6 p.m. to consider more items left over from last week’s protest-interrupted meeting. These include new regulations for single-use disposable foodware items and plastic bottles; reconsideration of the Creek Side Homes housing development and annexation; introduction of an ordinance pertaining to discontinuation of water services for non-payment, and creation of policies to support 5G wireless technology.















