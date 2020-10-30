Mad River Rotary auction to benefit AJ’s Living

Mad River Rotary

McKINLEYVILLE – Starting Thursday, Nov. 5 at noon through Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m., Mad River Rotary is hosting an online auction to benefit AJ’s Living.

You’re invited to join in the fun as our community comes together to help this important organization! The online auction will be hosted by The Carl Johnson Company. Please register now by going to carljohnsonco.com/bid-here. If you are a new bidder, register first and then find Mad River Rotary's auction to start bidding Nov 5. It’s easy and fun!

More than 50 fabulous items will be auctioned off – don’t miss your chance to get:

Chartered crab fishing trip for six; guided ECO paddle for eight at Big Lagoon; two fabulous pamper-yourself spa packages; private charter of the Madaket bay tour; a fun gun shoot – eight people for two hours – hosted by Pacific Outfitters; concealed weapon training; Benbow Inn get-away – two nights stay in King Terrace, round of golf with cart, $100 meal credit; support our local restaurants and brew pub packages; poker party and prime rib dinner for 20 at Cher-Ae Heights; starter security system for home or business; two barbecues; backyard fountain, table-top fire pit, Ranch pit grill; chainsaw, leaf blower, cordless tool set; original artwork – prints, photographs, pottery, jewelry; and numerous gift baskets and gift certificates to local businesses

AJ’s Living is located in McKinleyville. They provide a supportive living environment for individuals living with substance use disorders. Their unique approach to recovery has provided a new way for their clients to thrive as productive members of our community.

Due to COVID-19, AJ's is in financial distress as planned fundraisers, and funding previously provided by the County of Humboldt is unavailable this year. Mad River Rotary President Ryan Sundberg said, “AJ’s Living does important work in our community and has many success stories to share. We are thrilled that we are able to provide some measure of support.”

More on AJ’s Living is available at ajsliving.org.

Mad River Rotary is comprised of business owners, managers, educators, non-profit leaders, and retirees who volunteer their time, talent and resources to support their community. Contributions to the community include annual college scholarships to McKinleyville High School students, dictionaries to all third graders in McKinleyville and elementary schools north of the Mad River. Other donations have included the Wolf Creek field trip for Morris School, Fieldbrook Fire Department, McKinleyville Parks and Recreation Activity Center, McKinleyville High School Basketball Team and the Humboldt County Science Fair to name just a few.

Last year the Trades Academy at Humboldt County Office of Education was their major fundraising recipient. Mad River Rotary would like to thank The Carl Johnson Company for hosting this auction and for supporting our community by waiving the customary auction fees.

Sundberg added, “We know these are unusual times, and many businesses – both large and small – have been adversely affected by COVID. But we hope you can join the 23 businesses and community members who have stepped up to sponsor this event - we offer our heartfelt thanks to them.” Major Auction Sponsor is Green Diamond Resource Company. Additional auction sponsors are: Azalea Realty, Benbow Inn, Bill Damiano, Cher-ae-Heights, Coast Central Credit Union, Compass Community Credit Union, David Fraser, David Young, GRS/Linda Sundberg Insurance, Humboldt Sanitation, Jackson & Eklund, JLF Construction, Les Schwab Tires, McKinleyville ACE Hardware, Mickey’s Quality Cars, Miller Farms, Muddy Paws, Pacific Outfitters, Roto Rooter/Mad River Plumbing, Steve's Septic, Toni's Restaurant and Tri Counties Bank.

