Mad River Hospital still jabbing away

ARCATA – To date, Mad River Community Hospital (MRCH) has administered over 575 vaccines to MRCH Tier 1A Staff/Providers, and more than 632 vaccines to over 20 front line agencies staff. In accordance with Governor Newsom’s focus, we are “getting vaccines out of the freezer and administering into the people’s arms.”

The allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines requires an application from all frontline agencies. The Department of Public Health notifies MRCH of available doses for approved agencies, which are picked up through an elaborate process then administered following Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

MRCH is following CDC tier protocols for purposes of prioritizing distribution of the vaccine. At this time we are wrapping up Tier 1A, which includes front line workers by administering second doses.

MRCH was requested by Public Health to assist Arcata Fire District, Humboldt Bay Fire (Eureka), Waterfront Rehabilitation Center (Eureka), Mad River Ambulance, City Ambulance of Eureka, Hoopa Ambulance, Redwood Urgent Care Clinic, Cal Ore, Fresenius Kidney Care (Eureka and McKinleyville locations), NCSAC/Crossroads, HSU Student Health, Humboldt Recovery Center, Fortuna Fire, Ferndale Fire, Palo Verde Volunteer Fire (Garberville), Petrolia Fire, Orick Fire, Cal Fire, Sempervirens, Humboldt County Jail Medical Staff and Humboldt Behavioral Health.

For more information about how early doses of the vaccine will be allocated in California, please view the state guidelines here: http://ow.ly/9OJl50CTBTL