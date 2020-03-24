Mad River Hospital sets up respiratory triage tent, regulates visitor access

Mad River Community Hospital

ARCATA – Mad River Community Hospital, in response to the ever changing situation of COVID-19 and in effort to protect staff, patients and the community, has deployed a triage tent at the Emergency Department entrance. Patients without respiratory symptoms will be screened and checked in at the tent before being sent inside to wait in the waiting room.

The tent is a precaution and means to separate respiratory illnesses from other medical conditions and emergencies. Patients with respiratory symptoms will be asked to put on a mask upon arrival to the tent, will be screened and will wait in the triage tent for a secure room to be seen in. Due to this, there may be an extended wait time until a secure room becomes available for patients with respiratory symptoms.

The emergency department and hospital are still open for all medical emergencies and limited outpatient procedures. If you feel you have been exposed to COVID-19 please call your primary care provider for guidance, or our Patient Experience Officer Carol Howard at (707) 822-7220 ext. 4152.

Mad River Community Hospital is actively monitoring developments with COVID-19. As patients are our first concern, we have implemented response procedures related to COVID-19.

We are currently limiting patient visitors and have restricted access to the facility, to the main hospital entrance and one entrance to the Shaw Medical Pavilion. To receive care at the Emergency Room or Birth Center, please use the respective entrances accessible via intercom.

No patient visitors, except:

1. A single significant other and/or birth coach/doula for women in labor (up to two people)

2. One parental visitor for minors in the ER

3. Visitors when a patient has died in the ER

4. No visitors for inpatients, unless death is imminent

Outpatient services are limited to those that should not be delayed due to impact on patient outcomes and at the request of physicians. Our staff will schedule according to CDC recommendations and may delay non-essential elective procedures during the Shelter in Place.

If you do feel you have been exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19 please contact your primary care physician for guidance. Additionally, if coming to the hospital please call in advance of your arrival to allow hospital staff adequate time for preparations to limit exposures to other patients and staff.

For more information on how to respond to COVID-19, visit madriverhospital.com.















