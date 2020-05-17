Mad River Community Hospital and first responders honored

Mad River Community Hospital

The Arcata Fire District, Mad River Ambulance, Arcata Chamber, McKinleyville Municipal Water District, and a fly over from the U.S. Coast Guard Humboldt Bay Sector emerged on Mad River Community Hospital to salute, honor and thank the Hospital Thursday, May 14 at noon.

Hospital employees from all departments came out as they could to enjoy the excitement and gratitude. Appreciation for their special “Thank you” was the sentiment felt by the employees.

“There is so much we owe all first responders and the community for the help they continue to give during this pandemic,” added Vicky Sleight, MRCH representative.

More images from the event:















